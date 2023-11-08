Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COOP, LAZR, BALL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total of 4,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 416,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 567,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 32,820 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 13,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 19,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,000 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COOP options, LAZR options, or BALL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
