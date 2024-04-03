Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, DKNG, SIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 88,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 2,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 64,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 6,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,200 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 5,485 contracts, representing approximately 548,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, DKNG options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.