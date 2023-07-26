Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, TREE, SPWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total of 458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 67,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,400 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) options are showing a volume of 1,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 42,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CACC options, TREE options, or SPWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top High Dividend Yield Stocks
Funds Holding OXFD
SNBR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.