Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, TREE, SPWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total of 458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 67,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,400 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) options are showing a volume of 1,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 42,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CACC options, TREE options, or SPWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.