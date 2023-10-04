Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: C, WYNN, CAG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 114,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 7,803 contracts, representing approximately 780,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) saw options trading volume of 16,868 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,600 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

