Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, ORA, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 8,449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 844,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 3,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 305,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 23,281 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, ORA options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.