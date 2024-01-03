Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, ORA, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 8,449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 844,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 3,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 305,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 23,281 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
