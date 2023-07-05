Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BTAI, DAL, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BTAI), where a total of 14,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of BTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,200 underlying shares of BTAI. Below is a chart showing BTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 61,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 10,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

