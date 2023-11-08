News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BMRN, MAS, GOGO

November 08, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

November 08, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN), where a total of 10,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,700 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) options are showing a volume of 11,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,100 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 2,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,600 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

