Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 2,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 223,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3150 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 52 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3150 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 480,452 contracts, representing approximately 48.0 million underlying shares or approximately 111.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 32,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 161,711 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 104.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 16,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NVDA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
