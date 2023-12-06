News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, META

December 06, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 2,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 223,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3150 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 52 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3150 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 480,452 contracts, representing approximately 48.0 million underlying shares or approximately 111.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 32,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 161,711 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 104.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 16,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NVDA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
