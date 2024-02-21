Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BCC, AA, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC), where a total of 1,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of BCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 213,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,900 underlying shares of BCC. Below is a chart showing BCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 34,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 4,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,800 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 34,670 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BCC options, AA options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.