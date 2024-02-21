News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BCC, AA, CVNA

February 21, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC), where a total of 1,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of BCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 213,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,900 underlying shares of BCC. Below is a chart showing BCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 34,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 4,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,800 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 34,670 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

BCC
AA
CVNA

