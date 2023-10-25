Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, DIS, BLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 127,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1880 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1880 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 68,041 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And TopBuild Corp (Symbol: BLD) options are showing a volume of 1,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 141,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of BLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of BLD. Below is a chart showing BLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
