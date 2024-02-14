Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVPT, SNOW, GPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AvePoint Inc (Symbol: AVPT), where a total of 6,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 606,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of AVPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 963,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of AVPT. Below is a chart showing AVPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 36,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 4,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 5,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,700 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

