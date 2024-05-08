Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, BA, EOLS

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 74,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 7,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) options are showing a volume of 4,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, BA options, or EOLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
