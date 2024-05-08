News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, BA, EOLS

May 08, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total of 6,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 621,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 664,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 74,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 7,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) options are showing a volume of 4,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, BA options, or EOLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
