Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, BA, EOLS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total of 6,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 621,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 664,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 74,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 7,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) options are showing a volume of 4,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, BA options, or EOLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

