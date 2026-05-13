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ZION

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZION, ARW, NXT

May 13, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), where a total volume of 12,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.7% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW) options are showing a volume of 5,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of ARW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares of ARW. Below is a chart showing ARW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Nextpower Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 14,496 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZION options, ARW options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock ETFs
 RMCF market cap history
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock ETFs-> RMCF market cap history-> Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZION
ARW
NXT

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