Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZION, ARW, NXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), where a total volume of 12,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.7% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 5,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW) options are showing a volume of 5,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of ARW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares of ARW. Below is a chart showing ARW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nextpower Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 14,496 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZION options, ARW options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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