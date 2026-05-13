Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZION, ARW, NXT

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW) options are showing a volume of 5,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of ARW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares of ARW. Below is a chart showing ARW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nextpower Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 14,496 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZION options, ARW options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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