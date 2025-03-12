Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XP, PINS, SKYT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total volume of 31,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025 , with 12,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 58,071 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 20,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT) options are showing a volume of 3,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

