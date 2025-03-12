News & Insights

Markets
XP

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XP, PINS, SKYT

March 12, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total volume of 31,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 12,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 58,071 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 20,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT) options are showing a volume of 3,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XP options, PINS options, or SKYT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Next Earnings Date
 RSMC Videos
 Funds Holding GHIX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Next Earnings Date-> RSMC Videos-> Funds Holding GHIX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XP
PINS
SKYT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.