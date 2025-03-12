Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XP, PINS, SKYT

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 58,071 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 20,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT) options are showing a volume of 3,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XP options, PINS options, or SKYT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Next Earnings Date
RSMC Videos
Funds Holding GHIX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.