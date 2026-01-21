Markets
XOM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, SPOT, QCOM

January 21, 2026 — 03:43 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 80,822 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 9,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 37,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

