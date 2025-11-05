Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, TEM, CRCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 8,039 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 803,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 34,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 48,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 3,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,400 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, TEM options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.