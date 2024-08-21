Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, RMD, VRNS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 14,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 3,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 5,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 556,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,000 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS) options are showing a volume of 8,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 813,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

