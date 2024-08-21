News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, RMD, VRNS

August 21, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 14,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 5,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 556,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,000 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS) options are showing a volume of 8,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 813,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
