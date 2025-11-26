Markets
WYNN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, C, TRTX

November 26, 2025 — 05:03 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 12,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 70,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 3,219 contracts, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, C options, or TRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
