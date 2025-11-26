Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, C, TRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 12,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 70,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 3,219 contracts, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

