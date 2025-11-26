Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, C, TRTX

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 70,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 3,219 contracts, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, C options, or TRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock Investing
PXSG Historical Stock Prices
VUZI Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.