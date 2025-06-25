Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WWD, RBLX, SIRI

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 38,334 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 10,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 12,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,700 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WWD options, RBLX options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Trucking Dividend Stocks
Immersion Historical PE Ratio
DPD Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.