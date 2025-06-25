Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WWD, RBLX, SIRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), where a total volume of 2,424 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 38,334 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 10,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 12,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,700 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

