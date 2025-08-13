Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WVE, BWA, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE), where a total of 10,243 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) options are showing a volume of 12,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 42,429 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

