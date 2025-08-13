Markets
WVE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WVE, BWA, UPST

August 13, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE), where a total of 10,243 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) options are showing a volume of 12,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 42,429 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WVE options, BWA options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 FTCS shares outstanding history
 TTP Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks-> FTCS shares outstanding history-> TTP Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WVE
BWA
UPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.