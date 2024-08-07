Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WOLF, ASH, CVS

Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) saw options trading volume of 1,495 contracts, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 49,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WOLF options, ASH options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FSYS Insider Buying
CERS Stock Predictions
AMCR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.