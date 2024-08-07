Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WOLF, ASH, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), where a total volume of 24,595 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,400 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) saw options trading volume of 1,495 contracts, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 49,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WOLF options, ASH options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.