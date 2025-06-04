Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WFC, AVGO, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 158,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 13,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 209,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 14,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, AVGO options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.