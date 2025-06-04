Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WFC, AVGO, LULU

June 04, 2025 — 01:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 158,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 13,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 209,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 14,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
