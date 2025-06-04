Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WFC, AVGO, LULU

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 209,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 14,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WFC options, AVGO options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
