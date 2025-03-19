News & Insights

Markets
WEX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WEX, HQY, MU

March 19, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX), where a total volume of 3,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 361,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) saw options trading volume of 3,726 contracts, representing approximately 372,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 87,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WEX options, HQY options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IXG market cap history
 Lowes Companies DMA
 Institutional Holders of VMCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
IXG market cap history-> Lowes Companies DMA-> Institutional Holders of VMCA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WEX
HQY
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.