Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WEX, HQY, MU

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) saw options trading volume of 3,726 contracts, representing approximately 372,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 87,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WEX options, HQY options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: IXG market cap history
Lowes Companies DMA
Institutional Holders of VMCA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.