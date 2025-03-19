Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WEX, HQY, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX), where a total volume of 3,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 361,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) saw options trading volume of 3,726 contracts, representing approximately 372,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 87,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

