Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WEN, HAS, VERV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), where a total volume of 55,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.1% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 8,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,400 underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 19,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.6% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verve Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERV) options are showing a volume of 23,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of VERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,400 underlying shares of VERV. Below is a chart showing VERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WEN options, HAS options, or VERV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

