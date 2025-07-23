Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WEN, HAS, VERV

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 19,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.6% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verve Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERV) options are showing a volume of 23,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of VERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,400 underlying shares of VERV. Below is a chart showing VERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
