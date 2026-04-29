Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, APH, ABBV

Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) saw options trading volume of 40,104 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of APH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 17,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of APH. Below is a chart showing APH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 33,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 10,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDC options, APH options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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