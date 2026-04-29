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WDC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, APH, ABBV

April 29, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 43,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) saw options trading volume of 40,104 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of APH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 17,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of APH. Below is a chart showing APH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 33,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 10,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, APH options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Energy Stocks
 FNI Videos
 Dividend Growth Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Energy Stocks-> FNI Videos-> Dividend Growth Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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APH
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