Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VSTS, BROS, CORZ

May 07, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS), where a total volume of 11,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of VSTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VSTS. Below is a chart showing VSTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) options are showing a volume of 15,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 72,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 48,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSTS options, BROS options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

