Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VSTS, BROS, CORZ

Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) options are showing a volume of 15,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 72,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 48,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
