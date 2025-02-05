Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VST, TXNM, EFX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 48,707 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025 , with 3,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM) options are showing a volume of 4,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TXNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of TXNM. Below is a chart showing TXNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 4,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, TXNM options, or EFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

