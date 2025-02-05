News & Insights

Markets
VST

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VST, TXNM, EFX

February 05, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 48,707 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 3,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM) options are showing a volume of 4,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TXNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of TXNM. Below is a chart showing TXNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 4,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VST options, TXNM options, or EFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ZEUS Stock Predictions
 OHAI Options Chain
 HTGC Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ZEUS Stock Predictions-> OHAI Options Chain-> HTGC Next Dividend Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VST
TXNM
EFX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.