Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VST, SNDK, ROK

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 129,717 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 5,575 contracts, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VST options, SNDK options, or ROK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Growth Stocks
AER Videos
Energy Stock Dividends
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.