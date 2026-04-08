Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VST, SNDK, ROK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 29,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 5,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 129,717 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 5,575 contracts, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, SNDK options, or ROK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.