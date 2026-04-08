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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VST, SNDK, ROK

April 08, 2026 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 29,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 129,717 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 5,575 contracts, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VST options, SNDK options, or ROK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Growth Stocks
 AER Videos
 Energy Stock Dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Growth Stocks-> AER Videos-> Energy Stock Dividends-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VST
SNDK
ROK

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