Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VRT, SMG, BHVN

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 3,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 364,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 14,725 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
