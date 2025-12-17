Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VRT, SMG, BHVN

December 17, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total of 34,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,900 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 3,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 364,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 14,725 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
