Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VMEO, APLD, SLNO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vimeo Inc (Symbol: VMEO), where a total volume of 10,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of VMEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,300 underlying shares of VMEO. Below is a chart showing VMEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 166,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) saw options trading volume of 9,764 contracts, representing approximately 976,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,000 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

