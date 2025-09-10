Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VMEO, APLD, SLNO

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 166,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) saw options trading volume of 9,764 contracts, representing approximately 976,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,000 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VMEO options, APLD options, or SLNO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: POWA Videos
Newmont MACD
DOCS shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.