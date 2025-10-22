Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UUUU, GEF, RDDT

Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) options are showing a volume of 1,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 28,749 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,500 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UUUU options, GEF options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
