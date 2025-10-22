Markets
UUUU

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UUUU, GEF, RDDT

October 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU), where a total volume of 204,449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 37,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) options are showing a volume of 1,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 28,749 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,500 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UUUU options, GEF options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

