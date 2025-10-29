Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UTHR, VRNS, ADBE

Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS) saw options trading volume of 22,473 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 171.3% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,500 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 60,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, VRNS options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
ETFs Holding NUAN
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FGI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.