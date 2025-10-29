Markets
UTHR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UTHR, VRNS, ADBE

October 29, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total volume of 14,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 241.5% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS) saw options trading volume of 22,473 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 171.3% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,500 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 60,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, VRNS options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
