Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UTHR, VRNS, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total volume of 14,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 241.5% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS) saw options trading volume of 22,473 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 171.3% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,500 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 60,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, VRNS options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

