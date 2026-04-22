Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URI, SYF, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 2,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 489,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 15,027 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,200 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 17,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, SYF options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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