Markets
URI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URI, SYF, COF

April 22, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 2,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 489,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 15,027 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,200 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 17,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, SYF options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Benfords Law Stocks
 Funds Holding TROV
 Analyst Rated Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Benfords Law Stocks-> Funds Holding TROV-> Analyst Rated Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

URI
SYF
COF

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