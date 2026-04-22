Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URI, SYF, COF

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 15,027 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,200 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 17,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, SYF options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Benfords Law Stocks
Funds Holding TROV
Analyst Rated Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.