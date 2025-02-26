Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URBN, PMT, PARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 13,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.4% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) saw options trading volume of 6,133 contracts, representing approximately 613,300 underlying shares or approximately 82% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,600 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 70,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 24,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URBN options, PMT options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

