News & Insights

Markets
URBN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URBN, PMT, PARA

February 26, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 13,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.4% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) saw options trading volume of 6,133 contracts, representing approximately 613,300 underlying shares or approximately 82% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,600 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 70,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 24,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URBN options, PMT options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of AWAY
 Funds Holding BRN
 DAL YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of AWAY-> Funds Holding BRN-> DAL YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

URBN
PMT
PARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.