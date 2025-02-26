Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URBN, PMT, PARA

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) saw options trading volume of 6,133 contracts, representing approximately 613,300 underlying shares or approximately 82% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,600 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 70,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 24,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URBN options, PMT options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of AWAY
Funds Holding BRN
DAL YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.