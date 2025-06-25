Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPWK, WWW, JPM

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 5,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 35,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPWK options, WWW options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
