UPWK

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPWK, WWW, JPM

June 25, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK), where a total of 10,876 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,000 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 5,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 35,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPWK options, WWW options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

UPWK
WWW
JPM

