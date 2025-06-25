Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPWK, WWW, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK), where a total of 10,876 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 3,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,000 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 5,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 35,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPWK options, WWW options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.