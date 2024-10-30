Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, PRIM, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 21,954 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 10,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) options are showing a volume of 3,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of PRIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of PRIM. Below is a chart showing PRIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 13,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

