News & Insights

Markets
UPS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, PRIM, BBY

October 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 21,954 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) options are showing a volume of 3,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of PRIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of PRIM. Below is a chart showing PRIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 13,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, PRIM options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PROCEPT BioRobotics Historical Earnings
 GRPM Videos
 LSXMK Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPS
PRIM
BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.