Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, PRIM, BBY

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) options are showing a volume of 3,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of PRIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of PRIM. Below is a chart showing PRIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 13,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, PRIM options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
