Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, LNG, BE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 59,644 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 15, 2028 , with 3,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 8,302 contracts, representing approximately 830,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 56,209 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,300 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, LNG options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

