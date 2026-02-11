Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, LNG, BE

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 8,302 contracts, representing approximately 830,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 56,209 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,300 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, LNG options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: OCUP YTD Return
Institutional Holders of IBMG
L3Harris Technologies DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.