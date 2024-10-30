Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, RBLX, CNMD

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 50,343 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 3,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,300 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) options are showing a volume of 2,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
