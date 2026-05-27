Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, JPM, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 128,219 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 39,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 54,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 3,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 129,526 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 17,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, JPM options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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