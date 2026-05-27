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UBER

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, JPM, NKE

May 27, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 128,219 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 39,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 54,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 3,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 129,526 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 17,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, JPM options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UBER Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UBER market cap history-> Funds Holding UBER-> Floating Rate Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
JPM
NKE

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