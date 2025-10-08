Markets
UAL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, FI, DDOG

October 08, 2025 — 02:15 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 51,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 18,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FI) saw options trading volume of 34,334 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of FI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 14,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FI. Below is a chart showing FI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 30,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,600 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, FI options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

