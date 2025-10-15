Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: U, FSLY, PHAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 49,227 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 10,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 17,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT) options are showing a volume of 6,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of PHAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of PHAT. Below is a chart showing PHAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for U options, FSLY options, or PHAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.