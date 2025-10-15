Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: U, FSLY, PHAT

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 17,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT) options are showing a volume of 6,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of PHAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of PHAT. Below is a chart showing PHAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
