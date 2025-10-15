Markets
U

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: U, FSLY, PHAT

October 15, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 49,227 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 17,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT) options are showing a volume of 6,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of PHAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of PHAT. Below is a chart showing PHAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for U options, FSLY options, or PHAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Department Stores Dividend Stocks
 CHCT Price Target
 Funds Holding OMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Department Stores Dividend Stocks-> CHCT Price Target-> Funds Holding OMC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

U
FSLY
PHAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.