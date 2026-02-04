Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, AAPL, PLTR

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 254.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 04, 2026, with 107,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 233.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 39,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, AAPL options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
