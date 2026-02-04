Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, AAPL, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.8 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 176.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 285% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 04, 2026 , with 62,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 254.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 04, 2026, with 107,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 233.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 39,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, AAPL options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.