Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TROW, UNH, ISRG

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 62,768 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 10,873 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TROW options, UNH options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NiSource YTD Return
Funds Holding HLIT
Institutional Holders of TGEN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.