Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TROW, UNH, ISRG

February 04, 2026 — 01:54 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW), where a total volume of 10,581 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,500 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 62,768 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 10,873 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TROW options, UNH options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

