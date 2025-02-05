Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TPR, AVNW, RRX

Aviat Networks, Inc. (Symbol: AVNW) options are showing a volume of 736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 73,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of AVNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of AVNW. Below is a chart showing AVNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) options are showing a volume of 2,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
