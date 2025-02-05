News & Insights

Markets
TPR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TPR, AVNW, RRX

February 05, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), where a total of 21,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,800 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Aviat Networks, Inc. (Symbol: AVNW) options are showing a volume of 736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 73,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of AVNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of AVNW. Below is a chart showing AVNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) options are showing a volume of 2,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TPR options, AVNW options, or RRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Beta Stocks
 Funds Holding NTBL
 HTBX market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Beta Stocks-> Funds Holding NTBL-> HTBX market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TPR
AVNW
RRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.