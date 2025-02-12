News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TH, SBUX, VECO

February 12, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total of 3,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 613,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 55,218 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 30,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) options are showing a volume of 3,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of VECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares of VECO. Below is a chart showing VECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

