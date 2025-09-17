Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, NVAX, DXCM

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 34,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 21,126 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 4,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, NVAX options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
