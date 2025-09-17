Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, NVAX, DXCM

September 17, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 47,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 34,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 21,126 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 4,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

