Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, GOOG, FDX

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 121,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 4,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,795 contracts, representing approximately 979,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, GOOG options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham
BCML Earnings History
WAB RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.