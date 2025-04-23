Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, GOOG, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 43,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 3,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 121,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 4,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,795 contracts, representing approximately 979,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

