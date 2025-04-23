Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, GOOG, FDX

April 23, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 43,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 121,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 4,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,795 contracts, representing approximately 979,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
