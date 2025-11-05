Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, EXE, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 48,487 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 6,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 15,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 13,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 20,438 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 2,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, EXE options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

