Markets
TGT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, EXE, STX

November 05, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 48,487 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 6,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 15,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 13,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 20,438 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 2,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, EXE options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock RSI
 HURA Stock Predictions
 NSA Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock RSI-> HURA Stock Predictions-> NSA Historical PE Ratio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
EXE
STX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.