Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, ABBV, NXT

November 12, 2025 — 03:57 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 42,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 33,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,200 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 15,166 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,100 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

