Markets
TBPH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TBPH, APH, LQDA

January 28, 2026 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (Symbol: TBPH), where a total of 2,009 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of TBPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 393,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TBPH. Below is a chart showing TBPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) saw options trading volume of 43,451 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of APH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,500 underlying shares of APH. Below is a chart showing APH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 10,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TBPH options, APH options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOCT
 Funds Holding HT
 EEFT Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOCT-> Funds Holding HT-> EEFT Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TBPH
APH
LQDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.