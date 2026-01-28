Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TBPH, APH, LQDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (Symbol: TBPH), where a total of 2,009 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of TBPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 393,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TBPH. Below is a chart showing TBPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) saw options trading volume of 43,451 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of APH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,500 underlying shares of APH. Below is a chart showing APH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 10,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

